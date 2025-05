ISLAMABAD – After a one-day dip, gold prices have once again risen in both international and local markets.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold increased by $37 per ounce, reaching $3,258.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola rose by Rs3,700, bringing it to Rs344,200.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs3,173, reaching Rs295,096.