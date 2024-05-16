Solar battery price surges in Pakistan as temperature rises

In the blistering summer of Pakistan, the quest for solar batteries has intensified as residents seek to maintain power in their homes amidst frequent blackouts. Across different cities, the surge in electricity usage has led people to consider upgrading their current batteries or purchasing new ones to support their inverter setups.
Take a look at the current prices of solar batteries from trusted brands in Pakistan as of May 2024.
AGS GR-46 (30 Ah) – PKR 9,600
AGS GR-65 (45 Ah) – PKR 13,400
AGS GR-87 (60 Ah) – PKR 15,600
AGS MF-65L (45 Ah) – PKR 15,000
AGS HB-100R ce (80 Ah) – PKR 20,500
AGS HB-65 T1 (45 Ah) – PKR 14,000
AGS SP-145 (100 Ah) – PKR 26,500
AGS SP-180 (120 Ah) – PKR 31,000
AGS SP-210 (150 Ah) – PKR 38,000
AGS SP-250 (175 Ah) – PKR 43,500
EXIDE GL50-Plus (37 Ah) – PKR 11,000
EXIDE N65L (45 Ah) – PKR 13,100
EXIDE SOLAR-50 (20 Ah) – PKR 7,000
EXIDE SOLAR-100 (60 Ah) – PKR 15,600
EXIDE EX110R (85 Ah) – PKR 21,500
EXIDE HP150 (95 Ah) – PKR 26,250
EXIDE N135 (100 Ah) – PKR 26,500
EXIDE NS200 (150 Ah) – PKR 39,750
EXIDE N220 (170 Ah) – PKR 43,750
EXIDE NS250-Plus (200 Ah) – PKR 53,500
Volta 12GEN-MR35 (20 Ah) – PKR 7,500
Volta CR65L+ (40 Ah) – PKR 13,100
Volta MF75L (50 Ah) – PKR 14,800
Volta MF80L (75 Ah) – PKR 17,500
Volta P-135 S PLATINUM PLUS (105 Ah) – PKR 28,500
Volta P-180 S PLATINUM PLUS (130 Ah) – PKR 38,000
Volta T-125 S PLATINUM (100 Ah) – PKR 29,000
Volta P-270 S PLATINUM PLUS (200 Ah) – PKR 57,500
Volta P-225 S PLATINUM PLUS (175 Ah) – PKR 47,500
Volta P-250 S PLATINUM PLUS (180 Ah) – PKR 50,000
Osaka CR65L+ 40ah – PKR 12,100
Osaka MF-100L 80ah – PKR 19,000
Osaka MF110R 90ah – PKR 22,000
Osaka T125-S 100ah – PKR 23,000
Osaka P175-S 120ah – PKR 30,000
Osaka P210-S 155ah – PKR 37,000
Osaka P260-S 180ah – PKR 43,000
Osaka P290-Z 215ah – PKR 52,000
Phoenix XP50+L (32 Ah) – PKR 11,300
Phoenix XP-60L (40 Ah) – PKR 12,000
Phoenix XP-75R (50 Ah) – PKR 15,200
Phoenix XP-95L (75 Ah) – PKR 19,700
Phoenix EXT-130 (100 Ah) – PKR 26,000
Phoenix TX-1100 (125 Ah) – PKR 33,000
Phoenix UGLT-200-SE (150 Ah) – PKR 39,000
Phoenix UGLT-255 (200 Ah) – PKR 52,250
Phoenix UGLT-275 (225 Ah) – PKR 55,000
The stated prices serve as estimates and might fluctuate depending on market dynamics and geographical factors. With the escalating heat of summer, the necessity of a dependable power backup becomes paramount, rendering these solar batteries indispensable investments for both households and enterprises.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
