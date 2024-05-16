Solar battery price surges in Pakistan as temperature rises

In the blistering summer of Pakistan, the quest for solar batteries has intensified as residents seek to maintain power in their homes amidst frequent blackouts. Across different cities, the surge in electricity usage has led people to consider upgrading their current batteries or purchasing new ones to support their inverter setups.

Take a look at the current prices of solar batteries from trusted brands in Pakistan as of May 2024.

Lead-Acid Batteries:

AGS Battery Rates:

AGS GR-46 (30 Ah) – PKR 9,600

AGS GR-65 (45 Ah) – PKR 13,400

AGS GR-87 (60 Ah) – PKR 15,600

AGS MF-65L (45 Ah) – PKR 15,000

AGS HB-100R ce (80 Ah) – PKR 20,500

AGS HB-65 T1 (45 Ah) – PKR 14,000

AGS SP-145 (100 Ah) – PKR 26,500

AGS SP-180 (120 Ah) – PKR 31,000

AGS SP-210 (150 Ah) – PKR 38,000

AGS SP-250 (175 Ah) – PKR 43,500

Exide Battery Rates:

EXIDE GL50-Plus (37 Ah) – PKR 11,000

EXIDE N65L (45 Ah) – PKR 13,100

EXIDE SOLAR-50 (20 Ah) – PKR 7,000

EXIDE SOLAR-100 (60 Ah) – PKR 15,600

EXIDE EX110R (85 Ah) – PKR 21,500

EXIDE HP150 (95 Ah) – PKR 26,250

EXIDE N135 (100 Ah) – PKR 26,500

EXIDE NS200 (150 Ah) – PKR 39,750

EXIDE N220 (170 Ah) – PKR 43,750

EXIDE NS250-Plus (200 Ah) – PKR 53,500

Lithium-Ion Batteries:

Volta Battery Rates:

Volta 12GEN-MR35 (20 Ah) – PKR 7,500

Volta CR65L+ (40 Ah) – PKR 13,100

Volta MF75L (50 Ah) – PKR 14,800

Volta MF80L (75 Ah) – PKR 17,500

Volta P-135 S PLATINUM PLUS (105 Ah) – PKR 28,500

Volta P-180 S PLATINUM PLUS (130 Ah) – PKR 38,000

Volta T-125 S PLATINUM (100 Ah) – PKR 29,000

Volta P-270 S PLATINUM PLUS (200 Ah) – PKR 57,500

Volta P-225 S PLATINUM PLUS (175 Ah) – PKR 47,500

Volta P-250 S PLATINUM PLUS (180 Ah) – PKR 50,000

Osaka Battery Rates:

Osaka CR65L+ 40ah – PKR 12,100

Osaka MF-100L 80ah – PKR 19,000

Osaka MF110R 90ah – PKR 22,000

Osaka T125-S 100ah – PKR 23,000

Osaka P175-S 120ah – PKR 30,000

Osaka P210-S 155ah – PKR 37,000

Osaka P260-S 180ah – PKR 43,000

Osaka P290-Z 215ah – PKR 52,000

Phoenix Battery Rates:

Phoenix XP50+L (32 Ah) – PKR 11,300

Phoenix XP-60L (40 Ah) – PKR 12,000

Phoenix XP-75R (50 Ah) – PKR 15,200

Phoenix XP-95L (75 Ah) – PKR 19,700

Phoenix EXT-130 (100 Ah) – PKR 26,000

Phoenix TX-1100 (125 Ah) – PKR 33,000

Phoenix UGLT-200-SE (150 Ah) – PKR 39,000

Phoenix UGLT-255 (200 Ah) – PKR 52,250

Phoenix UGLT-275 (225 Ah) – PKR 55,000

The stated prices serve as estimates and might fluctuate depending on market dynamics and geographical factors. With the escalating heat of summer, the necessity of a dependable power backup becomes paramount, rendering these solar batteries indispensable investments for both households and enterprises.