Pakistan reports 1,637 new cases, 23 deaths amid Covid-19 surge

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 1,637 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths in a single day, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The death toll stands at 7,000. Nearly 319,431 have recovered thus far, while confirmed cases hikes to 346,476. At least 1,052 patients are said to be in critical condition.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,741,507 coronavirus tests and 31,904 in the last 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of both cases and casualties followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

This month alone, the country has so far recorded over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, forcing the government to re-impose restrictions, which it had relaxed due to the flattening case curve across the country.

Fresh restrictions include a fine for not wearing a face mask, which is already in place, and bans on indoor wedding ceremonies starting on Nov. 20. Outdoor weddings will be allowed with a maximum of 1,000 people.

Moreover, 50% of the staff of all public and private offices have been asked to work from home.

Authorities also announced the closure of all parks and entertainment venues by 6:00 pm and markets, shopping centers, restaurants, and banquet halls by 10:00 pm.

Earlier on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 infections across the world has surpassed 50 million as per the data provided by Johns Hopkins University.