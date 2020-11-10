Master Tiles & Jalal Sons Wedding: The biggest Pakistani celebration of 2020

LAHORE- Celebrating a lifelong commitment, weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime event for a couple. And sometimes wedding celebrations can smash all time records and become legendary!

The recent Master Tiles and Jalal Sons wedding is now listed as one of the most expensive weddings ever in Pakistan. Unzila Mehmood, daughter of Master Tiles owner, tied the knot with Jalal Sons owner’s son.

The historic nuptials feature the likes of an over-the-top wedding cake, custom couture wedding ensembles, lavish decorations, and a never-ending culinary spread. It was a massive wedding held at Rosa Blanca Club in Lahore and was attended by a host of celebrities including scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, Dr. Firdous Aashiq Awan and Atif Aslam.

Pictures and videos from the extravagant wedding have been been trending on social media for weeks.

Let’s have a peak into one of the most lavish events of 2020:

View this post on Instagram #JalalSons#Mastertilesfamilywedding#BigFatPakistaniWedding A post shared by Irfan Ahson Photography (@irfanahson) on Nov 8, 2020 at 11:33pm PST

