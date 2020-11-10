Master Tiles & Jalal Sons Wedding: The biggest Pakistani celebration of 2020

11:12 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
Master Tiles & Jalal Sons Wedding: The biggest Pakistani celebration of 2020
Share

LAHORE- Celebrating a lifelong commitment, weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime event for a couple. And sometimes wedding celebrations can smash all time records and become legendary! 

The recent Master Tiles and Jalal Sons wedding is now listed as one of the most expensive weddings ever in Pakistan. Unzila Mehmood, daughter of Master Tiles owner, tied the knot with Jalal Sons owner’s son.

The historic nuptials feature the likes of an over-the-top wedding cake, custom couture wedding ensembles, lavish decorations, and a never-ending culinary spread. It was a massive wedding held at Rosa Blanca Club in Lahore and was attended by a host of celebrities including scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, Dr. Firdous Aashiq Awan and Atif Aslam.

Pictures and videos from the extravagant wedding have been been trending on social media for weeks. 

Let’s have a peak into one of the most lavish events of 2020:

View this post on Instagram

#JalalSons#Mastertilesfamilywedding#BigFatPakistaniWedding

A post shared by Irfan Ahson Photography (@irfanahson) on

View this post on Instagram

Mehndi Night ✨???? #JalalSons #Mastertiles #mehndinight #opmshoots @opmshoots @osman.opm

A post shared by Osman Pervaiz Mughal ???? (@opmshoots) on

View this post on Instagram

#JalalSons#Mastertilesfamilywedding#BigFatPakistaniWedding

A post shared by Irfan Ahson Photography (@irfanahson) on

View this post on Instagram

#JalalSons#Mastertilesfamilywedding#BigFatPakistaniWedding

A post shared by Irfan Ahson Photography (@irfanahson) on

More From This Category
Fantastic Beasts 3 release date delayed after ...
12:21 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Master Tiles & Jalal Sons Wedding: The biggest ...
11:12 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
Mustafa Abbasi is an exact replica of Hamza Ali ...
03:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Ushna Shah thinks Pakistani content is ‘100 ...
03:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Jannat Mirza reveals that she isn’t moving to ...
02:45 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dead at 80
02:14 PM | 9 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fantastic Beasts 3 release date delayed after Depp's exit
12:21 PM | 10 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr