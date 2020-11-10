Master Tiles & Jalal Sons Wedding: The biggest Pakistani celebration of 2020
Share
LAHORE- Celebrating a lifelong commitment, weddings are a once-in-a-lifetime event for a couple. And sometimes wedding celebrations can smash all time records and become legendary!
The recent Master Tiles and Jalal Sons wedding is now listed as one of the most expensive weddings ever in Pakistan. Unzila Mehmood, daughter of Master Tiles owner, tied the knot with Jalal Sons owner’s son.
The historic nuptials feature the likes of an over-the-top wedding cake, custom couture wedding ensembles, lavish decorations, and a never-ending culinary spread. It was a massive wedding held at Rosa Blanca Club in Lahore and was attended by a host of celebrities including scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel, Dr. Firdous Aashiq Awan and Atif Aslam.
Pictures and videos from the extravagant wedding have been been trending on social media for weeks.
Let’s have a peak into one of the most lavish events of 2020:
View this post on Instagram
Mehndi Night ✨???? #JalalSons #Mastertiles #mehndinight #opmshoots @opmshoots @osman.opm
View this post on Instagram
Unzila mehmood and Moazzam barat happening right now ???? #floatingdreams a dreamy evening designed and executed by @ks.concepts Keep following @ks.concepts Keep following #floatingdreams #KSConcepts #eventplanners #floatingdreams #weddingceremony #mastertiles #masterfamily #mastertilesfamilywedding #masterwedding #jalalsonsmastertilesfamilywedding #unzilamehmood #fatweddings #eliteweddings #royalweddings #labaneseweddings #extravaganzaweddings #pakistaniweddings #weddingdiaries #weddingideas #instawedding #weddingthemes #Lahore #Pakistan
View this post on Instagram
Unzila mehmood and Moazzam barat happening right now ???? #floatingdreams a dreamy evening designed and executed by @ks.concepts Keep following @ks.concepts Keep following #floatingdreams #KSConcepts #eventplanners #floatingdreams #weddingceremony #mastertiles #masterfamily #mastertilesfamilywedding #masterwedding #jalalsonsmastertilesfamilywedding #unzilamehmood #fatweddings #eliteweddings #royalweddings #labaneseweddings #extravaganzaweddings #pakistaniweddings #weddingdiaries #weddingideas #instawedding #weddingthemes #Lahore #Pakistan
- Pakistan Army removes Rangers, ISI officers involved in ‘Karachi ...03:38 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
- PM Imran attends 20th SCO summit via video link02:26 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Chinese Covid-19 vaccine ‘better’ than Pfizer for Pakistan, ...01:32 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Land allotment case: Court declares Nawaz ‘proclaimed offender’12:33 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
-
- Master Tiles & Jalal Sons Wedding: The biggest Pakistani celebration ...11:12 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Mustafa Abbasi is an exact replica of Hamza Ali Abbasi03:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Ushna Shah thinks Pakistani content is ‘100 years behind the west’03:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020