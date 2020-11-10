Iranian FM Javad Zarif to arrive Pakistan today on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD – Iran’s Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif is arriving Pakistan today (Tuesday) on a two-day visit to discuss regional development and bilateral ties.

Javad Zarif delegation comprises senior officials and economic experts including Iranian special envoy for Afghanistan Muhammad Ibrahim.

Iran always supported the Afghan peace process. The two sides have been bogged down for nearly two months in negotiations on the talk’s framework and its agenda.

Zareef along with delegation will meet Pakistan counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He is also expected to call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Iranian top diplomat has maintained coordination with Pakistan over the past few years. He also visited Pakistan frequently.

He also pays tribute on Iqbal Day on Monday. In a tweet in Urdu, he writes, Allama Iqbal was the pride of the Islamic world and was a staunch advocate of Muslim unity.