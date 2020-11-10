Iranian FM Javad Zarif to arrive Pakistan today on two-day visit
Share
ISLAMABAD – Iran’s Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif is arriving Pakistan today (Tuesday) on a two-day visit to discuss regional development and bilateral ties.
Javad Zarif delegation comprises senior officials and economic experts including Iranian special envoy for Afghanistan Muhammad Ibrahim.
Iran always supported the Afghan peace process. The two sides have been bogged down for nearly two months in negotiations on the talk’s framework and its agenda.
Zareef along with delegation will meet Pakistan counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He is also expected to call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The Iranian top diplomat has maintained coordination with Pakistan over the past few years. He also visited Pakistan frequently.
He also pays tribute on Iqbal Day on Monday. In a tweet in Urdu, he writes, Allama Iqbal was the pride of the Islamic world and was a staunch advocate of Muslim unity.
علامہ اقبال فخر عالم اسلام اور بین الاقوامی شاعر و مفکر کا درجہ رکھتے ہیں اور اتحاد بین المسلمین کے لیے جو دردِ دل رکھتے تھے وہ آج عالم اسلام کے لیے درپیش تشویش ہے.
دل به محبوب حجازی بسته ایم
زین جهت با یکدگر پیوسته ایم.
تمام پاکستانیوں کو #یوم_اقبال مبارک ہو.#IqbalDay pic.twitter.com/pGoVxJm4vO— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) November 9, 2020
- Pakistan Army removes Rangers, ISI officers involved in ‘Karachi ...03:38 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
-
- Chinese Covid-19 vaccine ‘better’ than Pfizer for Pakistan, ...01:32 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Land allotment case: Court declares Nawaz ‘proclaimed offender’12:33 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
-
- Master Tiles & Jalal Sons Wedding: The biggest Pakistani celebration ...11:12 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Mustafa Abbasi is an exact replica of Hamza Ali Abbasi03:50 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Ushna Shah thinks Pakistani content is ‘100 years behind the west’03:25 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020