Web Desk
12:33 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Land allotment case: Court declares Nawaz ‘proclaimed offender’
LAHORE – An accountability court of Islamabad on Wednesday has declared Pakistan former Prime Minister proclaimed offender in land allotment case.

The judge asked anyone from the Sharif family has reached the court on behalf of PML-N founder, over which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said that no one has come to attend the hearing.

The court decided to hear Nawaz’s case separately from the reference. A copy of the reference has been issued to the respondents.

The court has sought complete details of Nawaz Sharif’s properties and adjourned the hearing till November 26.

Earlier on October 10, notices were posted outside Nawaz’s residence and court office over Nawaz’s continuous absence from the trial.

