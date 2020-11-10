PM Imran attends 20th SCO summit via video link
Web Desk
02:26 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
PM Imran attends 20th SCO summit via video link
PM Imran attends 20th SCO summit via video link
PM Imran attends 20th SCO summit via video link
PM Imran attends 20th SCO summit via video link
Share

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan attends 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SHO-CHS) on Tuesday (today).

As per the Foreign office of Pakistan, Russian premier Vladimir Putin, presiding the meeting, extended the invitation to the Khan.

Besides Pakistan, SCO's current membership comprises China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. All eight SCO member states and four observer states join virtually.

The United Nations Secretary-General and the Secretary-General of SCO are also present.

The foreign office said, SCO is an important forum for further enriching our deep-rooted historical and cultural links with member states, providing these ties with a sound economic foundation, and promoting Pakistan as a regional trade and transit corridor.

Since becoming a member in 2017, the foreign office continued, "Pakistan has been actively contributing to the promotion of SCO’s multi-sectoral agenda through participation in various SCO mechanisms."

The 20th SCO-CHS will adopt 16 documents including the ‘Moscow Declaration’ reflecting member states’ stance on important regional and international issues.

The major objectives of SCO include promoting mutual confidence and good-neighbourly relations among member states. It also highlights strengthening regional peace, security, and stability, and creating a framework for effective cooperation in political, cultural, trade and economy, science and technology, education, energy, transportation, tourism, environmental protection, and other fields.

More From This Category
Pakistan Army removes Rangers, ISI officers ...
03:38 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
PM Imran attends 20th SCO summit via video link
02:26 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine ‘better’ than Pfizer ...
01:32 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Land allotment case: Court declares Nawaz ...
12:33 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Iranian FM Javad Zarif to arrive Pakistan today ...
11:56 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe – 3rd T20I – Live ...
11:22 AM | 10 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fantastic Beasts 3 release date delayed after Depp's exit
12:21 PM | 10 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr