Chinese Covid-19 vaccine ‘better’ than Pfizer for Pakistan, claims chairman of PM’s taskforce
ISLAMABAD – Chairman of PM’s Taskforce on Science and Technology, Dr Atta ur Rehman on Tuesday claims Pfizer, BioNtech's coronavirus vaccine not suitable for Pakistan.
While speaking in a morning show, Pakistan top physician said, Pfizer, BioNtech's vaccine is not suitable for Pakistan in my opinion; he also warned that it was too early to celebrate the news regarding the Pfizer vaccine.
Pakistan should consider other vaccines that are being developed and have seen similar results but have not been announced yet, he added.
Dr. Atta ur Rehman explained his reasoning and indicates five problems to deal with right now.
Foremost the FDA has not given the approval, the regulatory bodies have to approve and will take nearly two months.
He said that it’s hard for third world countries like Pakistan to keep the vaccine at a temperature of -80 °C.
Pakistan and similar countries do not have the cold chain that will allow them to transport the vaccine in -80°C temperatures from the point of origin to the hospitals.
He added that giving two doses of the vaccine also make it difficult to rely on the vaccine.
He explained that right now there was no evidence or any result that has been seen by Pfizer and BioNTech to determine its effectiveness.
Large scale production is another major problem to deal with while lastly, he expresses his concern over the price of the vaccine.
