Fantastic Beasts 3 release date delayed after Depp's exit

Following Johnny Depp's departure from Fantastic Beasts 3, Warner Bros. has officially delayed the movie to summer 2022.

The third instalment of the Harry Potter spin-off, was originally scheduled to release in November 2021, reported Variety.

"We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date," the studio said. "Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022," the studio announced.

“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and I have respected and agreed to that request,” Depp announced on Instagram on Friday.

Depp’s exit from the film comes days after losing a libel case in the UK against a tabloid that labelled him as a “wife beater.”

The ‘Pirate of the Caribbean’ star said he will appeal the ruling.

