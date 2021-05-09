Three FC troops martyred in Balochistan attacks

10:59 PM | 9 May, 2021
Three FC troops martyred in Balochistan attacks
RAWALPINDI - Three soldiers of Frontier Constabulary (FC) were martyrdom while five others injured in the line of duty during two separate terrorist activities in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan, said ISPR on Sunday.

According to military's media wing, terrorists targeted FC troops deployed on security duties in Margret, an area of Balochistan capital . During the exchange of fire, three soldiers embraced martyrdom while 1 got injured.

In another terrorist activity in Sherbandi, Turbat, terrorists conducted attack on soldiers patrolling along with Pak- Iran Border, leaving four FC soldiers injured.

The martyred troops include Lance Naik Syed Hussian Shah, Sepoy Faisal Mehmood and Sepoy Nauman ur Rehman.

