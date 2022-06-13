Canadian PM Justin Trudeau contracts coronavirus for the second time
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has contracted Covid-19 for a second time, the Liberal Party leader confirmed Monday.
The 50-year-old made the announcement in a social media post, saying he has isolated himself.
“I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated – and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves,” the post reads.
I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 13, 2022
Trudeau, who is triple vaccinated, earlier contracted coronavirus in January. At the time, the Canadian premier had gone into isolation for five days after finding out he had been in contact with someone who was infected.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for ... 09:05 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
OTTAWA – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19, and, so far, ...
