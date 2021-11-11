Pakistan logs 637 new Covid infections, 9 deaths in past 24 hours
Web Desk
09:32 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
Pakistan logs 637 new Covid infections, 9 deaths in past 24 hours
Share

ISLAMABAD − At least 9 people died of the novel disease while 637 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,575 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,278,751.

Pakistan conducted a total of 48,882 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.30 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,156.

The South Asian country on Wednesday achieved another milestone as half of its population eligible for the Covid vaccine has received one dose. Furthermore, the country made another record by administering 1.7 million doses in 24 hours, NCOC Chief Asad Umar announced.

NCOC urges administration to expedite Covid-19 ... 01:46 PM | 9 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has emphasized on stepping up administration of ...

Earlier, the country’s most populous province Punjab had declared to have vaccinated over half of its eligible population. After Punjab, KPK also inoculated more than 50 percent of its population against the novel virus.

More From This Category
Asser ‘excited to spend life with Malala’ as ...
10:09 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup: Pakistan take on Australia in 2nd ...
12:05 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
Pakistan’s naval chief reaches Kuwait for talks ...
11:10 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
British Ambassador Turner meets COAS Bajwa, lauds ...
10:31 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
Afghanistan FM arrives in Islamabad on maiden ...
09:17 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
Federal cabinet 'stops' release of weekly ...
08:02 PM | 10 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asser ‘excited to spend life with Malala’ as newlywed pens first-ever post after ...
10:09 AM | 11 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr