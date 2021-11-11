Tenacious Polo sponsored by DHA: Two matches decided
LAHORE – Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints and Remounts Maroon recorded convincing victories in the Tenacious Polo 2021 sponsored by DHA here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) ground on Wednesday.
In the first match of the day, Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints thrashed Remounts Green by 14.5-4. Andres Fernandez Lorentte emerged as hero of the day from the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, and contributed excellent eight goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani and Osman Aziz Anwar also displayed quality polo skills and converted four and two goals respectively. From the losing side, N/Ris Akhtar banged in a brace while Omar Asjad Malhi and Mir Huzaifa Ahmad scored one goal each.
Remounts Maroon outsmarted Total Nutrition by 12-5 in the second match of the day. From Team Remounts Maroon, Swr Naeem was in sublime form and smashed in superb seven goals while Raja Taimur Nadeem struck twice and Imran Shahid and Nicolas Antinori hit one goal each. From the losing side, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Bilal Haye scored two goals each.
