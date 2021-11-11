Asser ‘excited to spend life with Malala’ as newlywed pens first-ever post after tying the knot

LONDON – Asser Malik, who married Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai recently, shared a heart-warming message on social media as the duo can be seen cutting the cake together.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s official took to Twitter where he shared his love and admiration for the bride.

“In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner - I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together. Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting,” he penned in the first-ever post after getting hitched.

In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together.



Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting. pic.twitter.com/KSGQOHsY64 — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) November 10, 2021

Malala and Malik made headlines after the couple tied the knot at an intimate wedding ceremony.

Yousafzai on Tuesday announced her wedding to Asser on social media which garnered international attention as people from all walks of life felicitated the newlywed couple.

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Congratulatory wishes poured in for Malala and Malik including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra also congratulated the couple on social media. Congratulations! Wish you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision, the caption reads.