Asser ‘excited to spend life with Malala’ as newlywed pens first-ever post after tying the knot
Web Desk
10:09 AM | 11 Nov, 2021
LONDON – Asser Malik, who married Pakistani Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai recently, shared a heart-warming message on social media as the duo can be seen cutting the cake together.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s official took to Twitter where he shared his love and admiration for the bride.

“In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner - I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together. Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting,” he penned in the first-ever post after getting hitched.

Malala and Malik made headlines after the couple tied the knot at an intimate wedding ceremony.

Yousafzai on Tuesday announced her wedding to Asser on social media which garnered international attention as people from all walks of life felicitated the newlywed couple.

Congratulatory wishes poured in for Malala and Malik including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra also congratulated the couple on social media. Congratulations! Wish you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision, the caption reads.

