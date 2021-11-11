India deploys thousands of more troops in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR – BJP led Indian government has sent thousands more soldiers into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, one of the world’s most militarised zones, following the unrest in recent weeks.

Paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official speaking with a newswire service said around 2,500 troops have deployed all over Kashmir valley while more contingents are on their way to the territory.

According to the recent updates, at least half a million soldiers are stationed in the divided Himalayan valley.

Reports said around 5,000 extra paramilitaries were deployed from this week, including Border Security Force (BSF). Some soldiers are housed in civilian community halls that have been fortified with new sandbag bunkers, reminiscent of the early 1990s when the freedom movement against Indian rule was at its peak.

Onwards from that, tens of thousands of people, including innocent children, have been martyred by the brutal Indian forces. More than dozen have been martyred in the last month in what appeared to be targeted killing, including migrant workers and members of local communities.

Meanwhile, the recently deployed soldiers now takeover the checkpoints set up in recent weeks across the city of capital.

Outburst simmered in the illegally occupied region since August 2019 when Modi-led administration revoked its partial autonomy and brought occupied Kashmir under its direct rule.