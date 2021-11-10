Celebrities from across the world greet Malala Yousafzai on her marriage
Web Desk
06:27 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
Celebrities from across the world greet Malala Yousafzai on her marriage
Share

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai sealed the deal with a fairytale wedding in a small ceremony in Birmingham, central England.

The 24-year-old was shot by the Taliban for campaigning for girls' education in 2012 and rose to prominence after the tragic event.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser (Malik) and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers." Yousafzai penned a heartwarming note as she announced the happy news on social media.

Congratulations and best wishes continue to pour in for the newlyweds. Justin Trudeau, Chelsea Clinton, Priyanka Chopra, Meesha Shafi, Mira Sethi, Zara Noor Abbas, Muneeba Mazari, Aima Baig sent their blessings.

On the professional front, Malala advocates for girls' education with her non-profit Malala Fund has invested $2 million in Afghanistan.

She has also signed a deal with Apple TV+ that will see her produce dramas and documentaries that focus on women and children.

Asser Malik: Who is Malala Yousafzai’s husband? 11:35 PM | 9 Nov, 2021

LAHORE – Youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has tied the knot with Asser in an intimate ...

More From This Category
Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita ...
05:50 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
Ayesha Omar spotted with Ertugrul stars Turgut ...
05:00 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
Mehwish Hayat flaunts her ultra glam look in ...
04:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
Hania Aamir and Shoaib Malik’s bold photoshoot ...
03:43 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
Nora Fatehi’s killer dance moves in ‘Kusu ...
03:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
Asser Malik: Who is Malala Yousafzai’s husband?
11:35 PM | 9 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities from across the world greet Malala Yousafzai on her marriage
06:27 PM | 10 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr