Celebrities from across the world greet Malala Yousafzai on her marriage

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai sealed the deal with a fairytale wedding in a small ceremony in Birmingham, central England.

The 24-year-old was shot by the Taliban for campaigning for girls' education in 2012 and rose to prominence after the tragic event.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser (Malik) and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers." Yousafzai penned a heartwarming note as she announced the happy news on social media.

Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead. ????: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Congratulations and best wishes continue to pour in for the newlyweds. Justin Trudeau, Chelsea Clinton, Priyanka Chopra, Meesha Shafi, Mira Sethi, Zara Noor Abbas, Muneeba Mazari, Aima Baig sent their blessings.

I'm so happy for you ???? beautiful, strong and inspirational @Malala Hamesha khush raho abaad raho. Ameen ❤ — Juggun Kazim (@JuggunKazim) November 10, 2021

This makes my heart smile! ♥️ @Malala you deserve the very best and in @MalikAsser you’ve found one of the kindest, good natured & most hilarious people I know in a partner. Love & blessings ✨ https://t.co/xhfho15oJw — adnanmalik (@adnanmalik) November 9, 2021

Congratulations and mashallah x — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) November 9, 2021

Congratulations, Malala and Asser! Sophie and I hope you enjoyed your special day - we’re wishing you a lifetime of happiness together. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 9, 2021

On the professional front, Malala advocates for girls' education with her non-profit Malala Fund has invested $2 million in Afghanistan.

She has also signed a deal with Apple TV+ that will see her produce dramas and documentaries that focus on women and children.