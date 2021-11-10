Joint parliament session postponed as Opposition determines to block govt’s legislations bills 

ISLAMABAD – A joint session of the Parliament, which was scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced on Wednesday.

President Arif Alvi had summoned the session where the government was to present the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, electoral reforms bill and other legislations for voting.

Taking to Twitter Chaudhry said that electoral reforms bill is the future of the country, adding that the PTI government was making efforts with good intensions to develop a consensus on it.

He said that NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had been asked to contact the Opposition for talks over electoral reforms. The decision has been taken so an agreed electoral reforms bill can be tabled in the parliament, he added.

The information minister said the session has been put off in the hope that the Opposition would consider the government's proposal seriously and reach a consensus.

In case both sides failed to reach the agreement, he said that the government will continue efforts for electoral reforms.

Earlier in the day, all Opposition parties agreed to thwart possible government legislation on electoral reforms, NAB ordinance and other legislation.