FM Qureshi to inaugurate Pakistan-hosted Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan tomorrow 

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will inaugurate the Troika Plus meeting in Islamabad tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss the developing situation in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said that the special representatives/envoys for Afghanistan from China, Russian Federation, the United States and Pakistan will participate in the Troika Plus meeting.

“Pakistan attaches high importance to the Troika Plus mechanism on the situation in Afghanistan. Pakistan hopes that deliberations of the Troika Plus meeting would contribute to the ongoing efforts for achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” read the statement.

The key meeting will be attended by Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, the State Department’s Special Representative and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Afghanistan Thomas West, Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, and Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong.

Troika Plus

China, Russia, Pakistan and the US have major stakes in bringing peace to Afghanistan. These countries have long been active participants in the Afghan peace talks. The four key players had established the forum named Troika Plus to restore peace in Afghanistan, develop regional consensus on the Afghan issue and help the war-torn country in addressing the problems.