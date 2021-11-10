Federal cabinet 'stops' release of weekly inflation report

08:02 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has barred the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) from releasing weekly inflation report amid criticism on the PTI-led government’s financial policies, it emerged on Wednesday. 

A media report citing sources claimed that PBS has been asked to not issue weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) data. The government has asked to issue the inflation report on monthly basis – Consumer Price Index (CPI).

SPI is computed on weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. SPI comprises of 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

SPI posted an increase of 0.67% for the week ending on November 4, shows PBS data. The increase in the weekly inflation occurred due to increase in the prices of essential items that include tomatoes, sugar and LPG. 

