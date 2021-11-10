Federal cabinet 'stops' release of weekly inflation report
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet has barred the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) from releasing weekly inflation report amid criticism on the PTI-led government’s financial policies, it emerged on Wednesday.
A media report citing sources claimed that PBS has been asked to not issue weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) data. The government has asked to issue the inflation report on monthly basis – Consumer Price Index (CPI).
SPI is computed on weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. SPI comprises of 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.
SPI posted an increase of 0.67% for the week ending on November 4, shows PBS data. The increase in the weekly inflation occurred due to increase in the prices of essential items that include tomatoes, sugar and LPG.
PM Imran announces 30% subsidy on ghee, flour ... 05:35 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that the government will provide 30 per cent subsidy ...
- T20 World Cup: Ali, Malan help England set 167-run target for New ...08:30 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Federal cabinet 'stops' release of weekly inflation report08:02 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- FM Qureshi to inaugurate Pakistan-hosted Troika Plus meeting on ...07:32 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Joint parliament session postponed as Opposition determines to block ...06:56 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- WFP, European Union Support Building Health System Resilience in Sindh06:43 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande all set to marry ...05:50 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Ayesha Omar spotted with Ertugrul stars Turgut Alp and Bamsı Beyrek05:00 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat flaunts her ultra glam look in latest video04:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021