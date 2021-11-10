Afghanistan FM arrives in Islamabad on maiden visit
Share
ISLAMABAD – Afghanistan’s interim foreign minister arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit for discussions that would focus on enhanced trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, and regional connectivity, said foreign office in a statement.
This is the first visit of Amir Khan Muttaqi to Pakistan since the Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15.
He is leading a 20-member delegation comprising Minister for Finance Hidayatullah Badri, and Minister for Industries and Trade Nooruddin Aziz.
Pakistani officials including Adviser to PM on Trade Abdu Razak Dawood received the delegation at the Nur Khan airbase.
The visit is taking place as a follow-up to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to Kabul on 21 October 2021, FO said on Tuesday.
“The exchanges will centre on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with a particular focus inter aliaon enhanced trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, people-to-people contacts, and regional connectivity,” read the statement.
In view of the prevalent situation, Pakistan has been urging the international community to urgently provide humanitarian assistance and economic support to alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people.
For its part, Pakistan is extending humanitarian and economic assistance to the brotherly people of Afghanistan, the foreign office said.
Pakistan remains committed to supporting a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.
While Islamabad has not formally recognised the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan but it is among the countries that have diplomatic presence in Kabul.
FM Qureshi to inaugurate Pakistan-hosted Troika ... 07:32 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will inaugurate the Troika Plus meeting in Islamabad tomorrow ...
- Emirati-British duo share ideation at SIBF09:26 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Afghanistan FM arrives in Islamabad on maiden visit09:17 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- T20 World Cup: Ali, Malan help England set 167-run target for New ...08:30 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Federal cabinet 'stops' release of weekly inflation report08:02 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- FM Qureshi to inaugurate Pakistan-hosted Troika Plus meeting on ...07:32 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande all set to marry ...05:50 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Ayesha Omar spotted with Ertugrul stars Turgut Alp and Bamsı Beyrek05:00 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat flaunts her ultra glam look in latest video04:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2021
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021