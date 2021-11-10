Afghanistan FM arrives in Islamabad on maiden visit 

ISLAMABAD – Afghanistan’s interim foreign minister arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit for discussions that would focus on enhanced trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, and regional connectivity, said foreign office in a statement.

This is the first visit of Amir Khan Muttaqi to Pakistan since the Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15.

He is leading a 20-member delegation comprising Minister for Finance Hidayatullah Badri, and Minister for Industries and Trade Nooruddin Aziz.

Pakistani officials including Adviser to PM on Trade Abdu Razak Dawood received the delegation at the Nur Khan airbase.

The visit is taking place as a follow-up to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s visit to Kabul on 21 October 2021, FO said on Tuesday.

“The exchanges will centre on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with a particular focus inter aliaon enhanced trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, people-to-people contacts, and regional connectivity,” read the statement.

In view of the prevalent situation, Pakistan has been urging the international community to urgently provide humanitarian assistance and economic support to alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people.

For its part, Pakistan is extending humanitarian and economic assistance to the brotherly people of Afghanistan, the foreign office said.

Pakistan remains committed to supporting a peaceful, stable, sovereign, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

While Islamabad has not formally recognised the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan but it is among the countries that have diplomatic presence in Kabul.