PM Imran announces 30% subsidy on ghee, flour amid skyrocketing inflation

Says petroleum prices to rise for covering tax deficit
Web Desk
05:35 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
PM Imran announces 30% subsidy on ghee, flour amid skyrocketing inflation
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that the government will provide 30 per cent subsidy on three basic household items to lessen the burden on the inflation-hit public as he announced the "biggest" relief package. 

Addressing the nation, the premier said that the programme worth Rs120 billion will benefit the 20 million families directly. He said that the subsidy will be given on ghee, cooking oil, and lentil for six months. 

Comparing the level of inflation in neighbouring countries, he said that petrol is sold for Rs250 per litre in India and Rs200 in Bangladesh. 

After the oil-producing countries, the petroleum products are available at the cheapest prices in Pakistan, the premier claimed. 

He admitted that the ghee and cooking oil prices witnessed more than double increase but it was caused by soaring prices in the international markets. 

At the start of his speech, the premier said he would announce biggest ever welfare programme in the history of the country. He said that the move would take the country towards becoming a welfare state.

The premier also announced to launch Kamyab Pakistan programme worth Rs1400 billion. He said that the government will provide interest free loans to people in urban areas and farmers under this initiative. 

Hinting at the further surge in petroleum prices, PM Imran Khan said that the prices will have to jack up to cover the tax deficit. 

PM Imran likely to take nation into confidence ... 09:58 AM | 3 Nov, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence over the masked agreement that the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan receives first-ever consignment from ...
07:14 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer thrown out of ...
03:42 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
Rally racer Salma Khan’s truck crushes biker to ...
02:32 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs6,500
12:51 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
23 killed, several injured as bus falls into ...
12:05 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
Lahore court orders police to register FIR ...
10:56 AM | 3 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sara Ali Khan reveals why she felt mother Amrita Singh ran a porn business
04:50 PM | 3 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr