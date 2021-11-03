PM Imran announces 30% subsidy on ghee, flour amid skyrocketing inflation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that the government will provide 30 per cent subsidy on three basic household items to lessen the burden on the inflation-hit public as he announced the "biggest" relief package.

Addressing the nation, the premier said that the programme worth Rs120 billion will benefit the 20 million families directly. He said that the subsidy will be given on ghee, cooking oil, and lentil for six months.

Comparing the level of inflation in neighbouring countries, he said that petrol is sold for Rs250 per litre in India and Rs200 in Bangladesh.

After the oil-producing countries, the petroleum products are available at the cheapest prices in Pakistan, the premier claimed.

He admitted that the ghee and cooking oil prices witnessed more than double increase but it was caused by soaring prices in the international markets.

At the start of his speech, the premier said he would announce biggest ever welfare programme in the history of the country. He said that the move would take the country towards becoming a welfare state.

The premier also announced to launch Kamyab Pakistan programme worth Rs1400 billion. He said that the government will provide interest free loans to people in urban areas and farmers under this initiative.

Hinting at the further surge in petroleum prices, PM Imran Khan said that the prices will have to jack up to cover the tax deficit.