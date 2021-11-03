Ghee, cooking oil prices go further up as PM Imran unveils ‘biggest’ relief package

ISLAMABAD – The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on Wednesday announced another increase in the prices of ghee and cooking oil as Prime Minister Imran rolled out the "biggest welfare programme” to provide relief to the inflation-hit people.

As per the notification, the prices of various brands of ghee and cooking oil have been increased by up to Rs53 and Rs65 per litre, respectively.

The new prices will come into effect from November 3 (today), USC said.

Earlier, the prime minister while addressing the nation announced that the government will provide 30 per cent subsidy on three basic household items to lessen the burden on the inflation-hit public.

The premier said that the programme worth Rs120 billion will benefit the 20 million families directly. He said that the subsidy will be given on ghee, cooking oil, and pulses for six months.

He admitted that the ghee and cooking oil prices witnessed more than double increase but it was caused by soaring prices in the international markets.

The premier also announced to launch Kamyab Pakistan programme worth Rs1400 billion. He said that the government will provide interest-free loans to people in urban areas and farmers under this initiative.

Hinting at the further surge in petroleum prices, PM Imran Khan said that the prices will have to jack up to cover the tax deficit.