Ertugrul’s favourite warrior ‘Bamsi Bey’ arrives in Pakistan

08:30 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Turkish actor Nurettin Sonmez, who is known for his role in widely-popular series "Dirilis:Ertugrul," on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan on a personal visit.

The Turkish series is being aired by Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Nurettin played the role of Bamsi Bey, the third among Ertugrul's most trusted friends and Kayi Tribe's finest warriors. He reprised his role in next season "Kurulus:Osman".

The Turkish actor is scheduled to meet his Pakistani fans, political figures and local actors during his visit.

