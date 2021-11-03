Pakistan refuses its airspace to Indian airline’s Srinagar-Sharjah flights
Web Desk
09:35 PM | 3 Nov, 2021
Pakistan refuses its airspace to Indian airline’s Srinagar-Sharjah flights
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has turned down the request of an Indian airline to use its airspace to operate flights between Srinagar and Sharjah, it emerged on Wednesday.

Reports in Indian media suggest that Pakistani authorities have conveyed it to the Indian officials.

"Pakistan has refused its airspace use to Go First's flight" that operates between the major cities of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and the United Arab Emirates. "It has raised concerns over the use of their airspace. Matter reported to the concerned ministries; MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation), MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) and MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) looking into it," an official told India media.

A spokesperson for Pakistan's aviation regulator revealed last month that the airline had sought a special permission to use the Pakistani airspace for its flight from Srinagar to Sharjah and the permission was granted.

The passenger aircraft, Airbus A320, had taken off from Srinagar airport and flew to Sharjah the other day, using the Lahore region airspace, the CAA spokesperson said.

