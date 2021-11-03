Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari shares first picture of son Mir Hakim
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and her husband Mahmood Choudhry welcomed a new member in their family on October 10.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhutto has now finally shared the first picture of her son Mir Hakim and, needless to say, the baby boy is super adorable. He was born in Dubai.
Moreover, the couple has paid tribute to her late grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari and late uncle Mir Murtaza Bhutto with their son's name.
The daughter of the late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari has thanked everyone for the love and celebrations whilst welcoming her little boy into the world.
"He was due Nov 8th but decided his own birthday and surprised us all on Oct 10th," she had revealed on Twitter. Mir Hakim spent some time in the NICU before heading back to his home
Earlier, Bakhtawar and Dubai-based businessman Choudhry were engaged on Nov 27, 2020 and later married in a lavish wedding ceremony.
KARACHI – Former president Asif Ali Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto's elder daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari on ...
