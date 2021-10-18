Bakhtawar Bhutto reveals her son's name

KARACHI – Former president Asif Ali Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto's elder daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari on Monday revealed the name of her newborn son.

Bakhtawar took to Instagram to announce the name.

She wrote that she named the baby “Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry” after her “late maternal uncle Mir & my late paternal grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari (@bakhtawarbz)

Bakhtawar also prayed to the Almighty to make the name a blessing for Mir Hakim and make him a child who fears Him and "is devoted to his parents and religion".

Bakhtawar and Mahmood Choudhry were blessed with their first child on October 10.