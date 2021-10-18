Five Saudi cadets graduate from Pakistan Air Force Academy

11:27 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
Five Saudi cadets graduate from Pakistan Air Force Academy
ISLAMABAD -- Five Saudi cadets completed their training at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy and graduated on Monday, the PAF said.

A graduation ceremony was held at the academy in Risalpur. 

“A total of 125 Aviation Cadets including 05 Royal Saudi Air Force Cadets graduated at the Ceremony,” PAF said in a statement. “The Chief Guest awarded branch insignias to the graduating cadets and Trophies to the Distinction Holders.”

The two air forces have strong relations and Pakistan has trained many Saudi officers over the years.

Earlier this year, a Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) contingent of nearly 180 pilots and air engineering technicians participated in a two-week drill organized by PAF.

Earlier this year, RSAF cadet Hatem Muhammad Alsofiani won the Best Allied Cadet Trophy during the graduation ceremony of the 144th General Duty Pilot course at the PAF Academy.

