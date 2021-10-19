12 Rabiul Awwal: Pakistanis celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi today
08:13 AM | 19 Oct, 2021
12 Rabiul Awwal: Pakistanis celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi today
KARACHI – Muslims across the globe will celebrate Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) today with religious and traditional zeal, renewing the pledge to disseminate teachings of the last Messenger of Allah.

The day will dawn with a 31 and 21 gun-salute in the federal and provincial capitals respectively to pay homage to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Special prayers will be offered in mosques for peace, progress, and prosperity of the country, besides the liberation of Palestine and Kashmir from occupying forces.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to celebrate the day across the country in an unprecedented manner.

Federal ministers and members of parliament have been directed to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi in their constituencies with full zeal.

All government and private buildings, including streets, markets, and mosques have been decorated with colourful lights and buntings.

