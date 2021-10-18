PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia this week

10:34 PM | 18 Oct, 2021
PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia this week
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit on October 23.

The premier is visiting the Kingdom on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. This will be the second visit of Khan to Saudi Arabia this year.

Special representative to the Prime Minister on the Middle East and religious harmony, Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, told media that the premier will take part in the Green Middle East Initiative conference in Riyadh. The conference is scheduled to be held on October 25.

PM Imran Khan will hold a bilateral meeting with the crown prince, besides holding meetings with other Saudi government officials.

Ashrafi told Arab News that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on green and clean cooperation.

The premier would also perform Umrah during the trip and visit the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) in Madina.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the PM’s adviser on climate change Malik Amin Aslam and Ashrafi will be part of the Pakistani delegation.

