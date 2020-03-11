ECC meeting to discuss four-point agenda today
ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and RevenueDr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will preside over the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting in Islamabad today (Wednesday).
According to media reports, the ECC meeting will discuss a four-point agenda.
The meeting will review the matter of fixing wheat support price for the growers in the upcoming season which was recommended by concerned quarters at Rs 1,400 per 40 kilograms.
Ease of doing business and recommendations on petroleum sector would also come under discussion during the meeting.
The budget estimates for National Telecommunications Corporation for the coming fiscal year will also be reviews during the meeting.
