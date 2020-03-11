ECC meeting to discuss four-point agenda today
Web Desk
09:54 AM | 11 Mar, 2020
ECC meeting to discuss four-point agenda today
Share

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and RevenueDr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will preside over the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

According to media reports, the ECC meeting will discuss a four-point agenda.

The meeting will review the matter of fixing wheat support price for the growers in the upcoming season which was recommended by concerned quarters at Rs 1,400 per 40 kilograms.

Ease of doing business and recommendations on petroleum sector would also come under discussion during the meeting.

The budget estimates for National Telecommunications Corporation for the coming fiscal year will also be reviews during the meeting.

More From This Category
Repatriation schedule announced for affectees of ...
02:11 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
PM Imran decides to establish South Punjab ...
01:47 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
PML- N also adopted PM Imran's narrative on ...
12:07 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issues decree to ...
11:34 AM | 11 Mar, 2020
Wing Commander Noman martyred after PAF's F-16 ...
11:21 AM | 11 Mar, 2020
Balochistan reports first coronavirus case, CM ...
10:31 AM | 11 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Makeup artist Shoaib Khan paid tribute to late Rani Jee and we are speechless
01:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr