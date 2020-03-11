Balochistan reports first coronavirus case, CM summons high level meeting
Web Desk
10:31 AM | 11 Mar, 2020
Balochistan reports first coronavirus case, CM summons high level meeting
Share

QUETTA – Balochistan has confirmed its first coronavirus case on Wednesday.

According to provincial government, a 12-year-old boy, who arrived in Pakistan from Iran, has contracted the viral disease while parents of the boy were found uninfected.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has summoned a high level meeting today (Wednesday) to review prevention strategy to deal with the coronavirus epidemic, after first case was reported in the province

Chief Secretary Balochistan and heads of other concerned departments will attend the meeting.

The meeting will also review the situation arising after returns of pilgrims from Iran.

More From This Category
Repatriation schedule announced for affectees of ...
02:11 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
PM Imran decides to establish South Punjab ...
01:47 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
PML- N also adopted PM Imran's narrative on ...
12:07 PM | 11 Mar, 2020
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issues decree to ...
11:34 AM | 11 Mar, 2020
Wing Commander Noman martyred after PAF's F-16 ...
11:21 AM | 11 Mar, 2020
Balochistan reports first coronavirus case, CM ...
10:31 AM | 11 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Makeup artist Shoaib Khan paid tribute to late Rani Jee and we are speechless
01:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr