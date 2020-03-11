Balochistan reports first coronavirus case, CM summons high level meeting

QUETTA – Balochistan has confirmed its first coronavirus case on Wednesday.

According to provincial government, a 12-year-old boy, who arrived in Pakistan from Iran, has contracted the viral disease while parents of the boy were found uninfected.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has summoned a high level meeting today (Wednesday) to review prevention strategy to deal with the coronavirus epidemic, after first case was reported in the province

Chief Secretary Balochistan and heads of other concerned departments will attend the meeting.

The meeting will also review the situation arising after returns of pilgrims from Iran.