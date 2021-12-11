ADB approves $385mn for urban development projects in KPK

PESHAWAR – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $385 million to improve the livability and community health of five cities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

In a statement, the Manila-based lending agency said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project will help to construct two clean water supply treatment facilities, three sewerage treatment facilities, and will rehabilitate dysfunctional tube wells.

“ADB will provide a $380 million loan and a $5 million grant, while the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will provide co-financing of $200 million, subject to the approval of their board of directors,” the statement said.

It also added to start several other subprojects in the cities of Abbottabad, Kohat, Mardan, Mingora, and Peshawar.

Around 3.5 million people will benefit from improved access to clean and safe water, reliable and integrated waste management and sanitation services, green urban spaces, and gender-friendly urban facilities while 150,000 households will get new water connections.

The statement further added that the Pakistani province located in the northwestern region is becoming more exposed to health risks in wake of worsening municipal services and the impacts of climate change.

Strong, climate-resilient urban infrastructure combined with access to reliable services benefit people, the environment, and support sustainable development while this project will help address these challenges of urban centers in the province.

ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov said ‘large urban projects are often delayed due to their inherent complexity and competing interests in limited urban space’.

Asian Development Bank powers Pakistan with ... 04:17 PM | 8 Dec, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The Asian Development Bank has approved a $603 million lending program to strengthen Pakistan’s ...

He added that this project has used ADB’s project readiness financing facility to ensure detailed engineering design, safeguards assessments, and other critical preparatory work was completed in advance–a first for the central and west Asia region.

The project will also rehabilitate streets, parks, and nature trails, adding female-friendly urban facilities such as women’s sports complexes, family areas, and well-lit rest areas and toilets and will also support a scholarship program for qualified female students.