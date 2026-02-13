Get Energy-Saving Fans on Easy Installments under ‘Roshan Pankha Roshan Pakistan’

LAHORE – As the electricity bill arrives like a reminder of how much energy and money are being wasted. But now, there’s hope as the government’s new Roshan Pankha Roshan Pakistan Program promises to replace those tired, inefficient fans with sparkling 5-star energy-saving models.

Pakistani government unveiled the Roshan Pankha Roshan Pakistan Program, offering households ra evolutionary way to replace old, power-hungry fans with state-of-the-art energy-saving models. No upfront payment is required and the cost is conveniently added to monthly electricity bills in manageable installments.

NEECA officials explained that this program allows families to upgrade to 5-star certified fans, which consume up to 70% less electricity than traditional models. This means huge savings on your monthly bill while contributing to a greener Pakistan.

Applying is simple, fast, and digital. Consumers can register via the official portal efan.gov.pk or through the mobile app on Android and iOS.

‘Roshan Pankha Roshan Pakistan’

Sign Up and Check Eligibility – Enter your CNIC and electricity bill; the system instantly calculates your financing limit. Select Your Fans – Choose the number of energy-efficient fans to replace. A manufacturer will visit your home, install the new fans, and document the swap. Old fans are drilled to prevent reuse. Confirm Installation – Verify the replacement online via the NEECA portal. Repayment Made Easy – Costs are split into equal installments added to your electricity bill, making payment smooth and stress-free.

Not everyone can join this program. Eligible participants must:

Hold a valid CNIC issued by NADRA

Have an electricity bill in their name

Maintain a good payment record (no more than four delayed payments in 24 months)

Use a SIM registered to their CNIC

Be residential consumers (commercial and industrial users are excluded)

Own fans that require replacement

The system automatically verifies eligibility, making the process seamless.

Households approved for the program can pick from NEECA 5-star certified fans, which cut electricity consumption drastically. Financing ranges from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 300,000, depending on household eligibility and the number of fans. Installation is promised within 30 days of approval.