T20 World Cup 2026: Australia field first against Underdog Zimbabwe

COLOMBO – Australia won toss against Zimbabwe in the 19th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and elected to field first, setting the stage for an intense battle.

The encounters between these two sides have been fiercely competitive. Out of three T20 Internationals, Kangaroos emerged victorious twice, while Zimbabwe claimed a single win. Cricket fans will recall Zimbabwe’s legendary upset over Australia in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Australia vs Zimbabwe Squads

Australia: Travis Head (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani.

With a history of thrilling encounters and a world-class lineup on both sides, fans can expect fireworks as Australia takes the field first and Zimbabwe looks to rewrite history once again.