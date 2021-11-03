Pakistan receives first-ever consignment from Uzbekistan via road

ISLAMABAD – A group of Pakistani officials and Uzbek delegation on Wednesday witnessed the arrival of the first-ever consignment of trucks from Uzbekistan at the Torkham border.

Minister of Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood and National Security Advisor, Dr. Moeed Yusuf and other senior officials of the National Security Division, the five-member Uzbek delegation, led by Lt. Gen. Victor Makhmudov, were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dawood said that arrival of the consignment in Pakistan by land reflected government's efforts to strengthen regional coordination.

Meanwhile, the visiting Uzbek delegation received a briefing by the relevant authorities at Michni post. The visit to Torkham by Uzbek delegation shows that the region is increasingly pivoting around the Geo-economic paradigm whose core component is are: regional connectivity.

This underscores the immense benefits awaiting to be reaped by all the regional countries and symbolizes that connectivity is the future of the region.

In the second leg of the trip, the delegation visited Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul where the visiting dignitary received a briefing from the Commandant and witnessed training of military cadets.

While praising the standards of training and professionalism of the academy, Lt. Gen. Makhmudov evinced interest in sending Uzbek military officers for training to PMA.

It may be noted that Lt. Gen. Victor Makhmudov is on a three-day visit to Pakistan on the invitation of the National Security Advisor, Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf.