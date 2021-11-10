PM Imran hits out at ECP for opposing electronic voting machines

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed wonder over the Election Commission of Pakistan’s opposition to electronic voting machines, saying it was its duty to ensure transparent elections in the country.

Addressing the members of the parliament, the premier lamented that Pakistan had failed to hold free and fair elections in the past 50 years.

Laying emphasis on electoral reforms, he said that EVMs were necessary for transparent elections, adding that the government was making efforts to introduce reforms.

He said that the approval for the EVMs was not given overnight but the government reached the conclusion for the use of digital machines after studying various reports.

He highlighted that the PML-N raised objections over 2018 general elections despite the fact that ECP persons had been appointed during their tenure.

"We wanted to introduce electoral reforms so that the next elections would be fair," he said.

Talking about horse-trading in Senate elections, he said that several videos surfaced online showing people buying votes by giving money to lawmakers.

He said that the Supreme Court had directed that verifiable vote should be introduced in Senate elections, but the Opposition parties and election commission did not agree on it.

The premier said that EVMs will give results as soon as the elections are over, adding that people could verify by results by checking the paper trail.

He pointed out that the government had invited the Opposition on multiple occasions to discuss the electoral reforms, but they showed reluctance in this regard.

Imran Khan said that Election Commission of Pakistan should play its constitutional role in this regard.

Thanking the allied Parties of the Government, he asked them to come forward and play their due role in building the nation.