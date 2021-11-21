Shoaib Akhtar says won't be able to run anymore
Web Desk
10:04 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
Shoaib Akhtar says won't be able to run anymore
Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said on Sunday that he would no longer be able to run as he was going to have his knee replaced.

Taking to Instagram, Akhtar shared with his fans that his "running days are over" as he is going to Australia for a total knee replacement surgery very soon.

Akhtar holds the record for bowling the fastest ball at 161.3 kph and it is next to impossible to bowl at a speed of 219kph.

He is considered one of the fastest bowlers in the cricket history along with Australia’s Brett Lee.

