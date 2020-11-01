COVID-19: Pakistan reports 977 new infections, 17 deaths in a day

LAHORE – Pakistan on Sunday has reported 17 deaths in last 24 hours by a novel coronavirus, the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,823.

977 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours and the number of positive cases has surged to 333,970, Latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) states.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,458,890 coronavirus tests and 27,665 in last 24 hours. 314,555 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 648 patients are in critical condition.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the COVID-19 in terms of new cases, 145,851 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh so far.

Punjab remains second with 104,271 cases followed by KPK with 39,564; Islamabad confirms 19,970 while 15,920 in Balochistan, 4,133 in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan comes last with 4,261 cases.

Furthermore, 2,627 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,362 in Punjab, 1,277 in KP, 151 in Balochistan, 222 in Islamabad, 92 in GB and 92 in Azad Kashmir.