KSA announces third phase of Umrah resumption starts from today under strict health protocols
Web Desk
10:18 AM | 1 Nov, 2020
RIYADH - The third phase of Umrah pilgrimage resumption for Muslims belonging to foreign countries has resumed from today (Sunday) with fresh measures for the Umrah pilgrimage.

According to the special measures, the barricade placed around the Kaaba and the holy Black Stone will remain in its place and visitors will be prevented from touching them.

Masjid al-Haram will be disinfected 10 times a day, while quarantine rooms have already been established for visitors having symptoms of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called on Umrah performers to protect themselves and their families by adhering to the preventive measures approved by the authorities of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, Secretary General, Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen said the OIC congratulates Muslims around the world for the return to Umrah after temporary suspension.

