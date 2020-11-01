PM Imran visits Gilgit-Baltistan today 

GILGIT - Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to attend the National Day celebrations of the region where he will also address a ceremony today (Sunday).

According to media reports, the premier will also attend the Azadi Parade.

He will also visit Astor National Park and Diamir Bhasha Dam where he will receive briefing on the ongoing construction work.

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan and interim chief minister of the region will also accompany the Prime Minister.