PML-N’s Senator Musadik Malik tests positive for coronavirus
Share
LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Dr Musadik Malik has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
In a tweet (Saturday), the PML-N leader said “Unfortunately, I am coronavirus positive, and am going into isolation. Please keep me in your prayers”.
I have just about received my COVID 19 result. Unfortunately, I am coronavirus positive, and am going into isolation. Please keep me in your prayers.— Dr. Musadik Malik (@DrMusadikMalik) October 31, 2020
Most regretfully, I would miss one of the most important family events - my loss!
“Most regretfully, I would miss one of the most important family events - my loss!”, he added.
Earlier, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has been tested positive for novel coronavirus.
PTI's Ali Haider Zaidi contracts coronavirus 09:24 AM | 1 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. In ...
In a tweet, the federal minister has informed that he has contracted COVID-19 and went into quarantine to isolate himself.
So they just told me I have tested #COVID +— Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) October 31, 2020
Means I have to quarantine & isolate myself!
Maybe down, but not out.
Will keep using Social Media & expose those who have robbed this nation & continue to damage us even today
May Allah give strength to all those who stand for justice!
- Pakistan’s rank drop to 120 in World Justice Project 202003:08 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
-
- Pakistan to soon make Gilgit-Baltistan its 5th province: PM Imran vows01:45 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
- One million evacuated as Asia's most powerful super Typhoon Goni ...01:12 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
- PML-N to launch 'Sher Jawan' movement today: a platform for student ...01:08 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
- Stone dairy with an Emirati comic flavor Bin Swelah10:44 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir arrives in Pakistan, visits Panagah in ...09:45 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- James Bond star Sean Connery dies at 9006:37 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020