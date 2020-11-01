PML-N’s Senator Musadik Malik tests positive for coronavirus 

11:31 AM | 1 Nov, 2020
LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Dr Musadik Malik has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

In a tweet (Saturday), the PML-N leader said “Unfortunately, I am coronavirus positive, and am going into isolation.  Please keep me in your prayers”. 

“Most regretfully, I would miss one of the most important family events - my loss!”, he added. 

Earlier, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, the federal minister has informed that he has contracted COVID-19 and went into quarantine to isolate himself. 

