Indian troops kill 23 Kashmiris, including a woman, in October
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred 23 Kashmiris including a woman, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), during the last month of October.
According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), three youth of those martyred were killed in fake encounters.
The killings by the troops rendered two women widowed and three children orphaned.
During the period, at least 42 persons were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on peaceful protesters in the held-territory.
Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested 94 people and destroyed or damaged seven residential houses and structures, while five women were molested during the 363 cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory in the month of October.
