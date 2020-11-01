PML-N to launch 'Sher Jawan' movement today: a platform for student politics

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz all set to launch its youth wing in the political field under the banner of “Sher Jawan” movement on Sunday (today).

Party’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the decision.

“Today, you have to join the political field for the democracy as enshrined in the prin­ciples of Quaid-e-Azam, the supremacy of the constitution and for ‘Vote ko Izat do’”, she said in a tweet.

Students were Quaid's frontline force at the time of Independence. Once again Pak beckons you. Time has come to restore Quaid's Pak. It is also a fight for your future. Join hands with Nawaz Sharif in this final battle of "Vote ko izat do". Launching PMLN Sher Jawan tomorrow IA???????? pic.twitter.com/ATo6rOM4bB — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 31, 2020

Daughter of party founder asked the party’s young workers to join the movement so as to change the destiny of the country and take the decisions con­cerning the country in their own hands.

In another tweet, she writes “Sher jawan, mulk ki aan, qaum ki shaan,”

آج آپ نے قائداعظم کے اصولوں جمہوریت، آئین کی بالادستی اور ووٹ کو عزت دو کے لئے میدان میں آنا ہے اٹھیےاپنی اور ملک کی تقدیر بدلنے کے لئے اس تحریک کا حصہ بنیے۔ اپنے فیصلے اپنے ہاتھوں میں لیجئے شیر جوان-ملکی کی آن -قوم کی شان https://t.co/r4tnO1Rdkf — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 31, 2020

Former ruling party seems to inspired by the recognition of the “Tiger Force” raised by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.