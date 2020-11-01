PML-N to launch 'Sher Jawan' movement today: a platform for student politics
01:08 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
PML-N to launch 'Sher Jawan' movement today: a platform for student politics
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz all set to launch its youth wing in the political field under the banner of “Sher Jawan” movement on Sunday (today).

Party’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the decision.

“Today, you have to join the political field for the democracy as enshrined in the prin­ciples of Quaid-e-Azam, the supremacy of the constitution and for ‘Vote ko Izat do’”, she said in a tweet.

Daughter of party founder asked the party’s young workers to join the movement so as to change the destiny of the country and take the decisions con­cerning the country in their own hands.

In another tweet, she writes “Sher jawan, mulk ki aan, qaum ki shaan,”

Former ruling party seems to inspired by the recognition of the “Tiger Force” raised by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

