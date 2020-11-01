One million evacuated as Asia's most powerful super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines
Share
MANILA - Asia's most powerful typhoon this year, typhoon Goni, landed in Philippines’ Catanduanes island today (Sunday) with maximum sustained winds of 225km/h.
The Philippines state weather service said that within the next 12 hours, catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall are expected to hit south of Manila and will continue into the South China Sea.
Strong wind was blowing west toward densely populated regions, including Manila, and rain-soaked provinces still recovering from a typhoon.
Meanwhile, the capital’s main airport has been shut down.
There were initial reports of deaths, including a in Albay province, but authorities said they were still verifying the details.
Residents have been warned of likely landslides, massive flooding, storm surges of up to 5 meters (16 feet).
- Pakistan’s rank drop to 120 in World Justice Project 202003:08 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
-
- Pakistan to soon make Gilgit-Baltistan its 5th province: PM Imran vows01:45 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
- One million evacuated as Asia's most powerful super Typhoon Goni ...01:12 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
- PML-N to launch 'Sher Jawan' movement today: a platform for student ...01:08 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
- Stone dairy with an Emirati comic flavor Bin Swelah10:44 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir arrives in Pakistan, visits Panagah in ...09:45 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- James Bond star Sean Connery dies at 9006:37 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020