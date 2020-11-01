PTI's Ali Haider Zaidi contracts coronavirus 

09:24 AM | 1 Nov, 2020
PTI's Ali Haider Zaidi contracts coronavirus 
Share

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, the federal minister has informed that he has contracted COVID-19 and went into quarantine to isolate himself. 

He said that he will keep using social media and expose those who have robbed this nation and continue to damage us even today. 

"May Allah give strength to all those who stand for justice" he added.

More From This Category
Pakistan’s rank drop to 120 in World Justice ...
03:08 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
Jawad Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19 
02:19 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
Pakistan to soon make Gilgit-Baltistan its 5th ...
01:45 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
PML-N to launch 'Sher Jawan' movement today: a ...
01:08 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
Indian troops kill 23 Kashmiris, including a ...
12:33 PM | 1 Nov, 2020
LIVE – Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe second ODI
12:04 PM | 1 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Jawad Ahmad tests positive for COVID-19 
02:19 PM | 1 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr