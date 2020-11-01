PTI's Ali Haider Zaidi contracts coronavirus
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has been tested positive for novel coronavirus.
In a tweet, the federal minister has informed that he has contracted COVID-19 and went into quarantine to isolate himself.
So they just told me I have tested #COVID +— Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) October 31, 2020
Means I have to quarantine & isolate myself!
Maybe down, but not out.
Will keep using Social Media & expose those who have robbed this nation & continue to damage us even today
May Allah give strength to all those who stand for justice!
He said that he will keep using social media and expose those who have robbed this nation and continue to damage us even today.
"May Allah give strength to all those who stand for justice" he added.
