Punjab to impose smart lockdown amid second COVID-19 wave

11:54 AM | 1 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to impose smart lockdown in wake of the rising coronavirus cases after the second wave of the novel virus has hit the province.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that smart lockdown would be imposed in the areas where coronavirus cases reported.

He said the decision for closing the markets at 10 pm had been taken with consultation and more strict measures could be taken in case of not following the SOPs in Bazaars and markets.

The chief minister warned that due to violation of the coronavirus SOPs, the number of patients are increasing day by day.

He urged the masses to follow the health protocols and precautionary measures to save lives.

