Justice Isa taken to hospital after health deteriorates due to Covid infection
ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago, was shifted to hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Saturday.
The decision to hospitalise Justice Isa was taken by doctors after his checkup at home where he has been quarantining for the last few days.
Reports said that Justice Qazi Faez Isa is suffering from persistent cough and fever.
Earlier this month, Justice Isa and his wife Sarina Isa contracted the virus, according to a press release by the top court.
