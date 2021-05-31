Covid vaccination for people above 18 to start from June 3
ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to start administering Covid vaccine jabs to people above 18 years from June 3, the Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Monday.
Taking it to Twitter, Umar wrote that ‘In today’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting, it was decided to start scheduling vaccination of registered 18 plus from Thursday the 3rd of June’.
Adding that, the vaccination of all eligible age groups would be carried out with this step’.
The registration for the younger age group started on May 27. People in the age bracket were asked to register themselves with the NCOC portal by sending CNIC to 1166.
Yesterday, the NCOC Chief revealed that Pakistan set a new record of most vaccinations in a day after nearly 0.4 million people received COVID jabs in a single day.
Meanwhile, more than seven million people across the South Asian country have been vaccinated against the deadly virus so far. Earlier on Saturday, the authorities opened walk-in vaccination for people above the age of 30 years.
