BISE Lahore announces dates for matric, intermediate exams

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Monday announced the dates of matric and intermediate exams held in July.

Reports in local media suggest that matric exams will start from July 14 while the date of June 26 is set for intermediate examinations.

Meanwhile, the controller also advised the staff to administer the Covid vaccine at the earliest. Examination staff is advised to keep their vaccination certificates with themselves.

Controller for Examinations of the Lahore Board of Secondary Education Professor Nasir Jamil said the preparations for upcoming exams are in the final phase.

Jamil announced that candidates will be issued roll number slips in the coming weeks adding that exams will be held under strict compliance with Covid safety guidelines and SOPs.