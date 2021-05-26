Punjab finalises matric, intermediate exams schedule for 2021
01:37 PM | 26 May, 2021
Punjab finalises matric, intermediate exams schedule for 2021
LAHORE – The Punjab department of higher education Wednesday finalized the schedule for matriculation and intermediate exams for all boards across the province.

Reports in local media cited that the examinations of class 12th will start from June 26 while the matriculation exams will start after two weeks. HED Punjab is expected to release the datasheets of all examinations within two days.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that examinations for class ninth and eleventh will be conducted at the start of September.

On May 3, the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, who contracted Covid on Tuesday, reiterated that promoting students without examinations is impossible this year.

Mahmood pointed that the authorities witnessed several irregularities in the grading system after deciding to promote the students last year. Many performing students had been given poor grades whereas the British Council also agreed to conduct exams following the Covid related SOPs.

